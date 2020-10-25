Will the deceased nurse’s kin get job?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider a plea seeking government job to one of the family members of a nurse who lost her life due to Covid-19 while working as a frontline worker.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the husband of K Thangalakshmi, who was a staff nurse of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The court also directed the State to consider the plea within four weeks.

Justice C Saravanan passed the directions after the State government informed that the representation made by the family of the nurse is under consideration and will be soon implemented. The petitioner said his wife, Thangalakshmi, expired on June 14 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Central government provided the family Rs 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package through the New India Assurance Company on July 27.

He added that both his daughters A Mathi and A Krishnakumari are educated. With one of his daughters working in the TWAD Board and another one being an advocate, the government should to consider his plea for a government job to the second daughter.

The government on April 22 issued an order that `50 lakh will be provided as compensation besides a government job to one of the family members based on education qualification, he emphasised. The court recording the submissions made by the counsels ordered the State to consider the plea within four weeks and close it.

