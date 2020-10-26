BJP's Tamil Nadu president L Murugan says he won't contest 2021 Assembly elections

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unexpected announcement, Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan on Monday said he would not contest the 2021 Assembly elections in the state but would work to ensure the victory of BJP candidates.

"I will not contest the 2021 Assembly elections. I will engage myself only in work to send my brothers and sisters in the BJP to the Assembly," Murugan told reporters here.

Political analyst Tharasy Shyam said, "Murugan chose a wrong time for making this announcement. A leader should lead from the front and not from behind. The state president of a political party should be ready to contest the elections. This will give an impetus to party functionaries and cadre in the state. People did not expect this."

Asked about the VCK's demand for banning the Manusmriti, Murugan said, "Manusmriti is not in practice now. How can you ban something which is not in practice? Moreover, India is governed by its Constitution written by BR Ambedkar and not Manusmriti. By this demand, an effort is being made to create an illusion in this regard. But the youth of Tamil Nadu are clear in their thoughts. Engage yourselves (VCK) in constructive work and not in creating illusions."

Murugan said the Vetrivel Yatra organised by the state BJP would begin from Tiruttani, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan from November 6 and conclude in Tiruchendur on December 6. National leaders of the BJP and Union Ministers would be participating in the Yatra and on the concluding day, BJP national president JP Nadda would be taking part.

"This Yatra will be a big turning point for the party in the state and will also ensure that BJP candidates step into the Tamil Nadu Assembly and that the National Democratic Alliance will come to power in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 Assembly elections," he added.