Northeast monsoon to commence in Tamil Nadu from October 28, confirms Met office

The northeast monsoon will bring rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala

Chennai rains, Chennai monsoon

Representational image. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With northeasterly winds likely to set in at the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal, conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and commencement of the northeast monsoon around October 28, announced the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Monday.

The northeast monsoon will bring rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala.  

The forecast for the next 48 hours says heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu (Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts).  

Meanwhile, officials said a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around October 29.  

In Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.  

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Pattukottai in Thanjavur has received the highest rainfall of 5 cm followed by Usiilampatti with 4 cm and Orthanad with 3 cm.

