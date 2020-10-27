4,000 children enrolled in schools across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 4,000 children were enrolled into schools as part of the School Education Department’s special enrolment drive on Monday. It was held in view of Vijayadasami, which is a Hindu festival associated with education and arts in South India.

While around 3,000 kids were enrolled last year, there is a 25 per cent rise in enrolment this year, said an official from the department. The increase can be attributed to delay in admissions due to the lockdown, an official added. The drive was aimed at increasing enrolment in government schools this year.

District education officers were told to instruct all government and aided primary schools, including Anganwadi centres, to conduct special enrolment drive to admit kids on Monday.