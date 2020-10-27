AIADMK leader helps accident victim reach hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Former Minister and AIADMK rural north district secretary M Paranjothi played the good samaritan on Monday when he stopped his car and asked one of his party cadre to admit an accident victim to the Thuraiyur Government Hospital.

Yuvaraj (26) from Athanur met with an accident on Monday morning after he lost balance when a dog suddenly ran across the road before his bike. Yuvaraj was lying injured in the middle of a deserted road near Kartampatti village in Thuraiyur when Paranjothi, who was en route to a wedding of a party cadre spotted him and offered to help.

Besides giving first aid treatment to the victim, the former minister arranged a car to take him to the hospital. “The victim was on his way to his village when a dog jumped in front of his bike and met with an accident. With the help of the former minister, he was admitted to the Thuraiyur GH.

The victim is safe but has sustained multiple fractures on his hands and legs,” said a police source. Following the incident, nearby villagers appreciated the former minister and the AIADMK cadre for their timely help in saving the victim.