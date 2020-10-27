STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Alleged mastermind behind Tiruchy's Rs 13 crore Lalithaa Jewellery heist dies in Bengaluru

On October 2, 2019, a gang broke into the Lalithaa Jewellery store and decamped with gold, diamond and platinum ornaments. Nine days later, Murugan surrendered in a Bengaluru court.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Murugan, alleged mastermind behind burglaries at Lalithaa jewellery and Punjab National Bank, Tiruchy. (Photo / Express)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Murugan, a notorious criminal and alleged mastermind behind burglaries at Lalithaa Jewellery and Punjab National Bank in Tiruchy, died in a Bengaluru hospital early on Tuesday while in custody. According to police sources, he had 92 criminal cases against him in four southern states.

Having become paralysed due to various health issues, the 46-year-old from Tiruvarur was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment on October 12. Despite treatment, he succumbed.

On October 2, 2019, a gang broke into the Lalithaa Jewellery store and decamped with gold, diamond and platinum ornaments worth Rs 13 crore. Later during the investigation, it was revealed that Murugan, a history-sheeter, was the alleged brain behind the burglary. After one of his accomplices Manikandan was caught in Tiruvarur during a vehicle inspection on October 3, knowing that the police was on his tail, Murugan surrendered in a Bengaluru court on October 11.

Being in the wanted list for several other cases, Bengaluru police immediately took him into custody for investigation on the same day of his surrender. Based on his statement, police recovered about 12 kg of gold and diamond ornaments hidden in the Cauvery river bank near Vengur in Tiruchy district. Later, it was found to be the jewels stolen from Lalithaa Jewellery.

Police sources said as the valuables were recovered by the Bengaluru police, they had to be produced in a Bengaluru court and later were brought back to Tiruchy.

Similarly, on October 14, 2019, Tiruchy district police arrested a welder named Radha Krishnan in connection with the burglary at Punjab National Bank at Pitchandarkovil in Tiruchy. Following his statement, it was revealed that Murugan and his accomplice Ganesan were the alleged masterminds in the looting of valuables from five private lockers in Punjab National Bank on 28 January 2019. Later, investigations revealed that Murugan was involved in multiple burglary and theft cases in the four southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, P Hari Bhaskar, Murugan's advocate, said, "Murugan was booked under a total of 92 cases including 40 in Tamil Nadu, 32 in Karnataka, two in Kerala and 16 in Andhra Pradesh. Adding other petty cases, the total number is close to 100. For the past few months, the health of Murugan had been deteriorating, so we approached the court for granting bail as he got paralysed. In Tamil Nadu, out of the 38 cases, Murugan was granted bail in about 22 including the Lalithaa Jewellery and PNB cases in May this year."

He further added that Murugan was having severe health issues and was admitted to the prison hospital in Bengaluru and later to a private hospital for treatment from mid-October.

Murugan's health condition got worse on Monday and he died in the middle of the night. Sources said that after all the formalities are completed, the body would be brought to his village in Tiruvarur district by Wednesday for the last rites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalithaa Jewellery Punjab National Bank bengaluru Tiruchy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp