DMK chief Stalin writes to PM Modi on ensuring OBC quota

As such, without the implementation of reservation, thousands of students will not have a chance to pursue higher education in medicine.

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure reservation for OBC candidates in medical admissions under All India quota in this academic year itself.

In the letter, MK Stalin said, “This is with reference to today’s judgment by the Supreme Court  with regard to the implementation of OBC reservation in medical seats allotted by the State to All India quota. There is now a real concern that students belonging to OBCs will not benefit from the State-specific reservation policies during this academic year.

As such, without the implementation of reservation, thousands of students will not have a chance to pursue higher education in medicine. Therefore, I urge you to intervene immediately and ensure that medical aspirants from the disadvantaged and underprivileged communities are given an opportunity to study medicine during this academic year.

The politics of our country has been founded on social justice principles and political parties, in spite of ideological differences, have always remained united in striving to ensure the advancement of the underprivileged and socially downtrodden communities.”

