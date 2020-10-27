STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly man cremated after high drama in Thanjavur

Relatives of a 69-year-old man who died on Monday blocked the road near Peravurani alleging members of two backward class communities and a forward community did not to allow them to cremate the body.

Published: 27th October 2020 10:57 AM

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Relatives of a 69-year-old man who died on Monday blocked the road near Peravurani alleging members of two backward class communities and a forward community did not to allow them to cremate the body in the village.

According to sources N Chelladurai (69) of Sengamangalam, who belonged to a most backward community, died on Monday morning.

His relatives decided to cremate the body near Valayankulam tank in the village. But members of three communities, two from backward caste and one from forward caste, of the village allegedly objected saying the cremation ground belonged only to the three communities.

As tempers flared, village panchayat president, revenue officials and police held talks with the communities which were objecting.

As they were adamant, the kin of the deceased took the body to the Pudukkottai-Peravurani main road and staged a protest.

Selvam, the village president, Subramanian, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Pattukkottai and revenue officials held talks with the members of all communities.

Following this, the body of Chelladurai was cremated at the cremation ground near Valayankulam tank.

