EPS inaugurates 250-bed multi-specialty hospital in Vadapalani

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated 250-bed multi-specialty Fortis Healthcare Hospital in Vadapalani on Monday.

Published: 27th October 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in the medical field because of the continuous upgrading of infrastructure and quality treatment, Palaniswami said.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated 250-bed multi-specialty Fortis Healthcare Hospital in Vadapalani on Monday. The nine-storeyed hospital has 75 ICU beds, six operation theatres, three minor operation theatres and procedure rooms, along with emergency and casualty beds.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said private hospitals, along with government hospitals, are delivering quality and standard healthcare service to people. Because of the best treatment being provided at low cost, people from other States and countries are coming to Tamil Nadu. The State is India’s favourite medical tourism destination.

Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in the medical field because of the continuous upgrading of infrastructure and quality treatment, Palaniswami said. He appealed to doctors to treat all patients equally without partiality. “Doctors are skilled and born to achieve. Compared to other developed countries, the spread of Covid cases has been kept under control and many lives have been saved. We are proud of our doctors, “ the Chief Minister said.

Palaniswami also said infant mortality rate in Tamil Nadu has been reduced from 16 per 1,000 live births last year to 15 per 1,000 live births this year. Tamil Nadu has also achieved the 2030 figure of maternal mortality rate now itself, he added. The Chief Minister said he was happy that his government had passed the Bill to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admissions.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman, Fortis Healthcare Hospital, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare Hospital and other officials were present at the inauguration.

John Pandiyan submits plea to CM
Chennai: P John Pandiyan, founder and president of Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, on Monday renewed the demand of Devendrakula Vellalars that the six sub-sects —  Kudumban, Kaladi, Pannadi, Kadayan, Pallan, Devendrakulathan, and Vathiriyan — be collectively renamed Devendrakula Vellalars.   Pandiyan called on the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence and handed over a representation in this regard. Recently, Puthiya Thamizhagam held a hunger strike across the State stressing on this demand.

