New impediment to NEET quota Bill?

Private school body urges Governor to extend quota to all private institutions.

Published: 27th October 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While State leaders of the BJP have urged the Tamil Nadu Governor to give his assent to the Bill seeking 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in medical seats “at the earliest”, an association of private schools —  headed by a BJP functionary — has urged the Governor to consider extending the quota to “students of all schools” in the State. There is fear that the current demand may further delay approval for the Bill.   

The Governor earlier had sought 3-4 weeks time to decide on the quota Bill. The State government had agreed on 7.5 per cent reservation as per the recommendation of a committee headed by a retired judge. Now, if it is to be given to students of all schools, it would be a long process. It remains to be seen whether the Governor accepts this fresh demand. In his letter to the Governor, KR Nandhakumar, leader of Tamil Nadu Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association claimed the “special reservation” being given for Tamil medium students from government schools is unfair.      

“If the government wants to promote Tamil, why not include students from all Tamil medium schools,” he asked while talking to Express. Explaining further, Nandhakumar said his letter to the Governor had nothing to with the party’s position on the matter. “It was sent on the behalf of private schools alone.”
 This comes even as the Opposition parties staged a protest in the city on Saturday, condemning the delay from the side of Governor Banwarilal Purohit in clearing the Bill.    

With medical admissions for the 15 per cent All India Quota starting on October 27, students from government schools are anxiously awaiting the Governor’s assent before the counselling for State quota is announced. Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalakshi, based in  Coimbatore, said many private schools are not opposed to the reservation. “Students from private schools often, have the ability to pay for management seats or take a gap year to study at private coaching. Our Association is not opposed to the Bill in the current form.”

Centre has betrayed students, says Opposition

TNCC president KS Alagiri said in a release, “Students have been betrayed by the Centre and lethargic attitude of the State government. The Central and State governments should be taught a befitting lesson”. PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Centre to provide at least 27 per cent quota to OBC candidates by deferring online counselling for All India Quota medical seats. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should take steps to take the all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue. Holding the Centre fully responsible for the current situation, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan urged the State government to convene an all-party meeting to display the unity of Tamil Nadu over this issue. MDMK general secretary Vaiko and other leaders have also condemned the Centre for betraying students.

