STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Posters alleging lack of sufficient infra in GH crop up in Mettupalayam

The posters stuck by the workers' association, affiliated to CITU, also sought the intervention of the State government to resolve the shortcomings in the hospital.

Published: 27th October 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mettupalayam Taluk Pothu Thozhilalar Sangam on Monday stuck posters across the town claiming lack of sufficient infrastructure and doctors in Government Mettupalayam Hospital.

The posters stuck by the workers' association, affiliated to CITU, also sought the intervention of the State government to resolve the shortcomings in the hospital.

The association's general secretary S Basha alleged that complicated cases, such as head injuries, are being referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as the Mettupalayam GH lacks enough infrastructure.

However, the posters failed to gain the attention of the hospital administration as its Chief Medical Officer S Seralathan said he was unaware of them.  Seralathan said he would look into the issue.

Basha said that the hospital does not just cater to the needs of locals, but also tribal people from nearby locations, such as Ooty and Gudalur.

It may be noted that the hospital administration was in soup for reportedly throwing a non-vegetarian feast to a closed group on the premises.

The association has also written to District Collector K Rajamani seeking disciplinary actions against the Mettupalayam GH administration for throwing a party on the premises. The Collector was also urged to improve the infrastructure in the hospital to treat Covid and non-Covid cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CITU Coimbatore Medical College Hospital workers' association Government Mettupalayam Hospital
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp