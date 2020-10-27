Posters alleging lack of sufficient infra in GH crop up in Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mettupalayam Taluk Pothu Thozhilalar Sangam on Monday stuck posters across the town claiming lack of sufficient infrastructure and doctors in Government Mettupalayam Hospital.

The posters stuck by the workers' association, affiliated to CITU, also sought the intervention of the State government to resolve the shortcomings in the hospital.

The association's general secretary S Basha alleged that complicated cases, such as head injuries, are being referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as the Mettupalayam GH lacks enough infrastructure.

However, the posters failed to gain the attention of the hospital administration as its Chief Medical Officer S Seralathan said he was unaware of them. Seralathan said he would look into the issue.

Basha said that the hospital does not just cater to the needs of locals, but also tribal people from nearby locations, such as Ooty and Gudalur.

It may be noted that the hospital administration was in soup for reportedly throwing a non-vegetarian feast to a closed group on the premises.

The association has also written to District Collector K Rajamani seeking disciplinary actions against the Mettupalayam GH administration for throwing a party on the premises. The Collector was also urged to improve the infrastructure in the hospital to treat Covid and non-Covid cases.