STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tatkal ticketing scam: IRCTC portal beefed up

Three days after arresting a Tirupur native who reportedly swindled Rs 20 lakh through 'unauthorised' android applications, the IRCTC has strengthened its server to prevent any such threats in future.

Published: 27th October 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

IRCTC

IRCTC web portal.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three days after busting Tatkal ticketing scam and arresting a Tirupur native who reportedly swindled Rs 20 lakh through two 'unauthorised' android applications, Railway sources said that the IRCTC has strengthened its server to prevent any such threats in the future.

On October 23, Railway Protection Force's (RPF) intelligence unit (Tirupur) and Cyber Cell at Southern Railway Headquarters (Chennai) arrested an IIT, Anna University alumnus S Yuvarajaa.

The suspect developed two android applications (Super Tatkal and Super Tatkal Pro) that reportedly helped users to book Tatkal tickets by giving a wide berth to security checks on the IRCTC portal.

The source said, "The mobile applications were created in such a way that it bypasses Completely Automated Public Turing Test (CAPTCHA) that users must fill in while logging in to IRCTC. The investigating team also found that the application bypasses the one-time-password stage while performing money transactions with some private banks."

In return, users had to purchase a Rs 20 coins pack ( reach containing 10 coins). For every booking transaction, five coins would be deducted from users' coins balance. The amount debited from the user for purchasing the pack would be directly credited to the suspect's savings bank account, sources said, adding that the applications were active since 2016.

However, defending Yuvarajaa's initiative, a Twitter user, who claimed to be the suspect's classmate, said that the applications did not auto-fill CAPTCHAs and the payments were made to the Railways directly.

"Yuvarajaa is being falsely accused of creating fake applications and swindling money. A bright engineer and entrepreneur's life is being spoiled through the arrest," the user tweeted on his account.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Southern Railway (SR) said that as per Section 143 (2) of Railways Act 1989, such transactions involving procuring and supplying of railway tickets by any unauthorised person(s) is a punishable offence.

Developing an unauthorised software bypassing e-ticketing system is an offence, the SR said, adding that such applications defeated the purpose of having a first-come-first-serve system and benefit only a few who use the software.

The SR said that the IRCTC has already upgraded its server to enhance the speed of ticket booking. "The Cyber Cell has been working to crack a whip on touring touts who violate the Railways Act 1989." Both applications have been removed from Google Playstore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tatkal ticketing scam IRCTC
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp