Tatkal ticketing scam: IRCTC portal beefed up

COIMBATORE: Three days after busting Tatkal ticketing scam and arresting a Tirupur native who reportedly swindled Rs 20 lakh through two 'unauthorised' android applications, Railway sources said that the IRCTC has strengthened its server to prevent any such threats in the future.

On October 23, Railway Protection Force's (RPF) intelligence unit (Tirupur) and Cyber Cell at Southern Railway Headquarters (Chennai) arrested an IIT, Anna University alumnus S Yuvarajaa.

The suspect developed two android applications (Super Tatkal and Super Tatkal Pro) that reportedly helped users to book Tatkal tickets by giving a wide berth to security checks on the IRCTC portal.

The source said, "The mobile applications were created in such a way that it bypasses Completely Automated Public Turing Test (CAPTCHA) that users must fill in while logging in to IRCTC. The investigating team also found that the application bypasses the one-time-password stage while performing money transactions with some private banks."

In return, users had to purchase a Rs 20 coins pack ( reach containing 10 coins). For every booking transaction, five coins would be deducted from users' coins balance. The amount debited from the user for purchasing the pack would be directly credited to the suspect's savings bank account, sources said, adding that the applications were active since 2016.

However, defending Yuvarajaa's initiative, a Twitter user, who claimed to be the suspect's classmate, said that the applications did not auto-fill CAPTCHAs and the payments were made to the Railways directly.

"Yuvarajaa is being falsely accused of creating fake applications and swindling money. A bright engineer and entrepreneur's life is being spoiled through the arrest," the user tweeted on his account.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Southern Railway (SR) said that as per Section 143 (2) of Railways Act 1989, such transactions involving procuring and supplying of railway tickets by any unauthorised person(s) is a punishable offence.

Developing an unauthorised software bypassing e-ticketing system is an offence, the SR said, adding that such applications defeated the purpose of having a first-come-first-serve system and benefit only a few who use the software.

The SR said that the IRCTC has already upgraded its server to enhance the speed of ticket booking. "The Cyber Cell has been working to crack a whip on touring touts who violate the Railways Act 1989." Both applications have been removed from Google Playstore.