VCK chief Thirumavalavan seeks action against trolls, BJP leaders

He also took exception to leaders trying to derive political mileage by announcing free Covid vaccine for all.

Published: 27th October 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 05:04 AM

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has sought police action against those who troll and abuse him and his party on social media and also against frontline leaders of BJP who allegedly instigate violence in the wake of his remarks on Manusmrithi. He was talking to reporters after attending an event at Arakkonam on Sunday. 

“Those who are trolling and abusing me and my party cadre must be booked and legal action initiated,” he said.

Thirumavalavan reiterated his opposition to Manusmrithi, saying “If I were the Prime Minister, I would ban it.” As regards the quota for government school students in medical admissions in the State, he questioned why the government had reduced it to 7.5 per cent from 10 per cent recommended by the Justice P Kalaiyarasan Committee.

Thirumavalavan also wanted Chief Minister Edappadi  K Palaniswami to explain whether the State government and the AIADMK accepted the two-language system or three-language system as prescribed in the New Education Policy. Demanding strict action against those who had been waging an ugly poster war against the DMK, Thirumavalavan said only the DMK-led alliance would win the 2021 Assembly polls and come to power. He also took exception to leaders trying to derive political mileage by announcing free Covid vaccine for all.

DMK urges police to act against posters on Stalin
Chennai: DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Monday urged the police to take action against the unknown persons who put up posters across the State ‘demeaning DMK president MK Stalin.’ In a release, Duraimurugan said the demeaning message had upset the DMK cadre, who tore the posters.

Instead of arresting those who had put up the posters, the police in Coimbatore have registered a case against DMK cadre who pulled down the posters.

“The police should withdraw the cases booked against the DMK cadre and also bring to book the miscreants who put up the posters. The DMK will take out a massive protest if the police failed to register a case against those who were behind this.”

