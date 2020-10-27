Women of Tamil Nadu will teach Stalin a befitting lesson: BJP State president

By Express News Service

RANIPET: BJP State president L Murugan on Monday said the women in the State will not allow DMK president MK Stalin to freely walk in public as he was supporting VCK leader Thirumavalavan who had made derogatory remarks against women.

Addressing reporters at BJP headquarters, he said, “Women are waiting to teach a befitting lesson to Stalin for ignoring all those who insulted them.

Our women will give you a ‘special reception in their own style’ wherever you go. So, you can’t move out. Our women are waiting for you.”

Talking about the alleged remarks made by Thirumavalavan, Murugan said, “The DMK president is backing Thirumavalavan who has insulted our women. Recently, a DMK MP had insulted judges belonging to the SC community and said that they rose to such high positions only because of ‘alms’ given by the DMK.

A few months ago, another MP denigrated SC/ST people. But, Stalin ignored all these and failed to condemn the DMK MPs. ”

Asked about the VCK’s demand for banning Manusmrithi, Murugan quipped: “Manusmrithi is not in practice now. How can you ban something which is not in practice? India is governed by its Constitution written by BR Ambedkar. The VCK should engage itself in constructive work and avoid creating illusions.”

Murugan said the BJP’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra,’ scheduled to begin from Tiruttani on November 6 will conclude in Tiruchendur on December 6. BJP national president JP Nadda will take part in the yatra on the concluding day.

“This Yatra will be a big turning point for the BJP. It will ensure that the party candidates step into the Assembly and the National Democratic Alliance comes to power in Tamil Nadu in 2021,” he added.

The BJP State president also said that he would not contest the Assembly elections, but only work to send BJP candidates to the House.

Political analyst ‘Tharasu’ Shyam told Express: “Murugan chose a wrong time for making this announcement. People, as well as the party cadre, expect that a leader should lead from the front and not from behind.” Meanwhile, Carnatic singer Mohan Vaidya joined the BJP in the presence of Murugan.