STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

ABVP president's appointment to AIIMS Madurai Board draws flak from TN political leaders

Dr Subbiah was booked by Chennai police in July on charges of urinating at the doorstep of the apartment of a 62-year-old woman neighbour following a dispute over car parking

Published: 28th October 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

ABVP

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: The appointment of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national president Dr Shanmugam Subbiah as a member to the board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to be established at Madurai drew sharp criticism from political leaders across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In a gazette notification, dated October 15, issued by the Central government constituting the board of AIIMS Madurai, Dr VM Katoch, president of the JIPMER board, was named president.

Seventeen others, including the vice chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Dr Sudha Seshayyan, director general of health services at the Health Ministry, additional secretary and financial advisor to the Health Ministry and director of the institute will also be members of the board. However, it was the naming of ABVP national president Dr Shanmugam Subbiah to the board -- as one of the four medical faculties from Indian universities -- that sparked outrage.

Dr Subbiah, who heads the department of surgical oncology at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Government Royapettah Hospital, was booked by Chennai police in July on charges of urinating at the doorstep of the apartment of a 62-year-old woman neighbour following a dispute over car parking.

ALSO READ: Case against ABVP national president for 'urinating' on neighbour's doorstep in Chennai

In CCTV footage, released by the aggrieved neighbour, a person purported to be Dr Subbiah could be spotted urinating at the entrance door of the woman's apartment. He, however, denied the allegations and the complaint was later withdrawn.

Several MPs in Tamil Nadu took to Twitter to oppose the Centre's decision nominating the doctor to the board. Madurai MP S Venkatesan of the CPM questioned if the post was a gift for Dr Subbiah's “lowly” act. Villupuram MP Ravikumar of VCK asked how the appointment of a person accused of harassing a woman was not an insult to women. Thoothukudi MP MK Kanimozhi of the DMK tweeted, "Is this an endorsement of indecent behaviour and also an incentive for other BJP cadres to follow suit?"

Virudhunagar MP B Manickam Tagore of Congress, who flayed the appointment, questioned if the appointment was a reward for the doctor being a member of the RSS or for insulting women. "Is it a form of Manusastra-guided governance?" he asked. In her letter to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Karur MP S Jothimani of the Congress urged the minister to withdraw the nomination of Dr Subbiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Madurai Shanmugam Subbiah ABVP
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp