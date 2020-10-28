STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 6.2 per cent in Coimbatore

Death rate has come down to 1.28% as against last month’s rate of 2.1%; fever camps help in early diagnosis.

Published: 28th October 2020 06:49 AM

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a testing camp for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district has been witnessing a downtrend in the number of Covid-19 cases; the current positivity rate fell to 6.2 per cent as against last week’s rate of 8.1 per cent. Coimbatore has been recording a few cases — 300 fresh Covid-19 cases dai ly — and has reported less than five deaths per day. A month ago, the district recorded over 500 fresh cases. 

Speaking to Express, the Deputy Director of Health Services, G Ramesh Kumar, said, “With the district currently witnessing a slope in fresh cases, the department predicts that there would not be any spike in the coming days.” Though there is no major change in the strategy to contain the virus, Ramesh stated that organising more fever camps would be the prime reason for the early diagnosis of the infection among the residents. 

Ramesh said the Covid-19 death rate came down to 1.28 per cent as against last month’s rate of 2.1 per cent. He, however, said that the health staff were reaching out at the doorstep of the residents to check if there were any elderly people with comorbidities to test under for the viral infection. 

The department is currently collecting particulars of the healthcare workers for administering them with the Covid-19 vaccine whenever it is made available. “Based on the further guidelines, the department would administer the vaccine to the healthcare workers who recovered from the infection,” Ramesh added. 

