STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK medical wing member ends life over alleged humiliation by senior police officer

Upset over the alleged humiliation by a senior police officer, a man died by suicide at the hospital he was running in Parakkal here on Monday.  

Published: 28th October 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Upset over the alleged humiliation by a senior police officer, a man died by suicide at the hospital he was running in Parakkal here on Monday.  

In his suicide note, Sivarama Perumal (44), a functionary of DMK Medical Wing from Ilanthaivilai, said the senior police officer and another person had humiliated him and his family members in July when they were travelling in a car. 

Sources said that before before taking the extreme step on Monday, the man had also called one of his relatives and told him that the senior police officer was responsible for his death.

“Though he studied medicine in Russia, he did not clear the mandatory test in India that enables him practice in the country,” they said, adding that his wife is a government doctor.   

Expressing regret over the suicide, DMK chief MK Stalin, in a tweet, has urged CM Edappadi Palaniswami to apologise for the police excess.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Ilanthaivilai Sivarama Perumal
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp