DMK medical wing member ends life over alleged humiliation by senior police officer

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Upset over the alleged humiliation by a senior police officer, a man died by suicide at the hospital he was running in Parakkal here on Monday.

In his suicide note, Sivarama Perumal (44), a functionary of DMK Medical Wing from Ilanthaivilai, said the senior police officer and another person had humiliated him and his family members in July when they were travelling in a car.

Sources said that before before taking the extreme step on Monday, the man had also called one of his relatives and told him that the senior police officer was responsible for his death.

“Though he studied medicine in Russia, he did not clear the mandatory test in India that enables him practice in the country,” they said, adding that his wife is a government doctor.

Expressing regret over the suicide, DMK chief MK Stalin, in a tweet, has urged CM Edappadi Palaniswami to apologise for the police excess.