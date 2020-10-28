STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight months on, woman’s remains accidently dug out, son arrested in Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Sirkazhi police on Monday arrested M Velu (46), a resident of Thirukarukavur village, for murdering his mother and burying her on the premises on his house for eight months. The remains of the body was accidentally discovered while the local administration dug out sand for constructing a ditch.

She had been missing since early March and when enquired by neighbours Velu had told them that he had left her at his relative’s house and she does not venture out much owing to the pandemic. According to police, 70-year-old Savithri had been living with her son Velu and daughter Thaiyalnayagi (35) after her husband died a few years ago.

Velu reportedly used to come home drunk and create ruckus. Later, during the investigation, he had confessed to killing her in an inebriated state and buried her body in front of his house.  Incidentally, the local administration had decided to set up a ditch around the village and started digging sand. When the works reached Velu’s doorstep, he had allegedly objected to it and did not let them proceed.

However, the contractors dug the sand when Velu had gone for works and dumped it a few metres away. A few children had been playing around the sand heap on Sunday. They found the skeletal remains of a body draped in a saree, reportedly pulled out by a dog.

Soon, crowds gathered and began enquiring. The information reached Thaiyalnayagi, who rushed to the spot. She grew sceptical about her mother’s whereabouts and confronted with her husband Velu regarding this. She confirmed the murder on hearing Velu’s contradictory answers and by her mother’s saree. 

Following this, the police reached the crime spot and retrieved the remains. On inquiring Velu, he had allegedly confessed that he pushed his mother to death in an inebriated state and buried her in front his house.  Velu was arrested on Monday. 

