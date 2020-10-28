Madurai man admitted to COVID-19 block jumps off GRH building, test result returns negative

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 53-year-old mechanic from Bibikulam who was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) with suspected COVID-19 died by jumping off the hospital building on Wednesday morning. He later tested negative for the infection.

Manoharan (53) was a resident of Bibikulam and was running a mechanic shop at the premises of his residence. He was admitted to the Superspeciality Block of GRH on Sunday, with suspected coronavirus, told the hospital Dean Dr J Sangumani.

A known alcoholic, he had cardiac and psychiatric illness for which he was under medication, Dr Sangumani added.

"According to his wife, he was stressed after receiving a slew of calls from a money lender from whom he had reportedly taken a loan. Early on Wednesday, around 6 am, he went missing from his ward on the second floor of the hospital block. Finding an isolated spot on the same floor, he jumped off the hospital building. Despite efforts to save him, he died around 7.30 am," the Dean said.

Clarifying on the COVID-19 test result of the deceased patient, Dr Sangumani mentioned that he tested negative for the infection.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)