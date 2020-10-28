PSUs should get approval from Govt for appointing retired staff: Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking serious note of State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Statutory Boards appointing retired officials on re-employment without prior approval, the State government on Tuesday cautioned the PSUs and Boards not to offer jobs to retired officials without getting the concurrence of the government.

Finance Secretary S Krishnan, in his letter to the heads of all departments, PSUs, and Boards instructed them to ensure that appointment of retired government employees is made on contract basis, with prior approval of government. Krishnan said, “It has come to the notice that some are appointing retired officers from other units without any verification of background of such individuals and without getting concurrence of the government.”

