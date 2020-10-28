Tamil Nadu govt permits recruitment of frontline staff for Covid relief work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has relaxed the ban on recruiting frontline staff for Covid relief work. The G.O. issued in this regard on October 24 said departments concerned need not get the concurrence of the Staff Committee anymore to recruit frontline staff.

Considering the prevailing situation and the need to regulate expenditure on emoluments, the government on May 20, imposed a ban on creation of posts in all departments. Since some departments expressed difficulties in carrying out relief works, the State government has now removed the ban.

Accordingly the G.O. for banning the creation of new posts was also amended thus: “Recruitment against existing entry-level vacant posts, including on compassionate grounds, shall continue. In cases where the posts have been vacant for more than three years, approval of Staff Committee shall be obtained for the revival of the posts prior to filling them up.”