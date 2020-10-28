Teenager held for impregnating minor in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/SALEM: The All Women Police in Virudhunagar arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly marrying and making pregnant a 15-year-old girl. The arrest was made after the girl lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that the boy refused to live with her and sent her back to her house. Police source said that the girl met the boy through one of her friends.

They got married last year. She was seven months into her pregnancy when he allegedly started doubting her fidelity. He cut ties with her and sent her back to her house. Subsequently, the girl approached the AWPS and lodged a complaint. An FIR was registered under various sections of POCSO Act, Child Marriages Act and IPC. He was then arrested and sent to an observation home.

Youth arrested in Salem

A 27-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl here on Tuesday. According to Vazhapadi police, the man was working as a labourer. For the last two months, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, who was residing near his home. A case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act.

