330 kg of ganja smuggled in from Andhra seized in Chennai, four arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday seized 330-kg ganja that was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh and arrested four persons. Based on a tip-off, personnel from Prohibition and Enforcement Wing, St Thomas Mount, set up surveillance near Guindy.

The special team led by inspector Rajalakshmi was pursuing leads for more than 20 days and zeroed in on a goods carrier in the early hours of Wednesday. There were four men in the vehicle.

Not satisfied by answers of the four, police searched the vehicle carrying dry fish and found ganja hidden among the fish.

The arrested accused were identified as M Magesh (29) of Redhills, S Murali (30) of Puzhal, B Magudeeswaran (35) of Dindigul district and B Muthukrishnan (36) of Red Hills. “They had brought the contraband from Andhra Pradesh.

Asarkhana Junction in Alandur was used as a main distribution centre,” said a senior police officer. Apart from the contraband, Rs 2.80 lakh cash, four mobile phones and the vehicle was seized. Further investigation is on.

Cab owner held

In another case, R K Nagar police arrested a cab owner who was supplying ganja to a woman on Tuesday evening. Based on a tip-off, a special team led by Joint Commissioner (North) V Balakrishnan followed a car from Madhavaram. The driver stopped near GNT Road-Erukkancheri Road Junction at Vyasarpadi and handed over a parcel to a woman, when police surrounded them.

On checking, 2.3-kg ganja was found in the parcel. During inquiry police found M Balachandar (29) of Tondiarpet, who owns the car, was asked by unidentified persons to deliver ganja and make a quick buck. On Tuesday, he received the contraband from two men in Madhavaram and was about to supply it to the woman peddler identified as V Vinodhini (23) of Perambur. The duo were remanded and Balachandar’s car was seized.

In another case, Kodungaiyur police arrested three men in possession of 2-kg ganja. The accused were identified as Y Nagoor Meeran (38) of Tondiarpet, S Babu (25) of Vyasarpadi and S Muthukumaran (25) of Kodungaiyur.