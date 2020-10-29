EPS kicks off awareness campaign amid festive season; COVID-19 toll crosses 11,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday added 2,516 fresh cases to its tally, taking it up to 7,16,751. Additionally, as many as 35 deaths were reported on the day, taking the toll above the 11,000-mark, to 11,018. The 10,000-mark was crossed on October 8, marking a 20-day interval for the State to record 1,000 deaths.

Backlogging the count, Tamil Nadu earlier took 16 days to reach the 10,000-mark from the 9,000-level which was recorded on September 23.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, through a video conference from the Secretariat in Chennai, flagged off seven of the 33 vehicles launched for the State chapter of the “Jan Andolan” campaign, meant to create awareness on Covid-19, in view of the festive season. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched this campaign, asking people to conduct themselves adhering to safety regulations and Covid protocols in view of the festive and the winter season.

Palaniswami also released CDs with short films and songs as part of the awareness drive, the first copies of which were received by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju.

The State government has so far released 54 short films and songs as part of the campaign, on various aspects, including importance of hand washing, maintaining social distancing, the dos and don’ts for people under isolation, etc. Additionally, the guidelines to be followed in work places and industries, and also an advisory for the elderly are being aired on television channels, said an official release.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami releasing CDs with short films and songs on Covid awareness on Wednesday. Also seen are Dy CM O Panneerselvam and other ministers

EPS launches modular mobile ICU at Kilpauk hosp

THE Chief Minister launched a Modular Mobile Intensive Care Unit at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials were present during the launch. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Health, Harsh Vardhan, held a virtual meeting with his TN counterpart C Vijaybaskar, and the Health Secretary to discuss preventive and control measures that are being undertaken in the State.

Post-Covid clinic, a success?

Over 200 people have so far, been treated at the post-Covid clinic set up at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai, said a press release. As many as 150 people had taken a CT scan again as part of their follow up, and 98 per cent among them had completely recovered from lung infection, the release added. The hospital has been temporarily converted as an exclusive Covid treatment hospital and is functioning with 750 beds currently. The clinic was launched on October 1 by the State Health Minister.

Chennai cases below 700

Chennai continued to record fewer than 700 cases for the second consecutive day, with only 688 cases; and its neighbouring districts – Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur – recorded 150, 86, and 138 cases, respectively. The State also tested 72,433 samples on the day, and as many as 3,859 people were discharged post treatment. Currently, the State has 26,356 active cases. Among the western districts, Coimbatore reported 218 cases, Erode – 155, Salem – 147 and Tirupur – 96 cases.