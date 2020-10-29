STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next 5 days: IMD

IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on November 1 and November 1 and over South Interior Karnataka on November 2.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:24 PM

Chennai rains

Motorists wade through a flooded Poonamallee high road in Chennai's Egmore on Thursday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower and mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days," IMD tweeted.

WATCH | Record rains lash Chennai, several areas waterlogged 

In another tweet, it said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours, and again isolated heavy rainfall on October 30, November 1 and November 2 in the state.

"Generally dry weather very likely over most parts of Northwest, West, Central and East India during next five days," it said in a prediction for other parts of the country. 

