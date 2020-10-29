Potato price doubles, onions soften

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After onions, potatoes are burning a hole in consumers pockets. Price of the humble tuber has almost doubled in the past week due to supply constraints and worse is in store as traders warn that prices could rise further around Deepavali.

In the first week of October, a kilo of potato was sold for Rs 20 - 25 in Tiruchy. On Wednesday, the price was Rs 45 - 50. Venkatesan, a potato trader in Tiruchy, said, “During off-season there will usually be a slight hike in price. But this year, rain in southern states affected crop and supplies were hit. Price will continue to increase till the end of November.”

Meanwhile, there was a marginal dip in onion price due to reduced offtake. Thangaraj, secretary of onion wholesalers association, said, “Compared to last week there is a slight dip in onion price. Now onions are sold at Rs 60 - 70 and shallots are sold at Rs 60 - 80 a kilo.” He said supplies remained affected but dip in demand has led to softening of prices. “Though the demand is 300 tons a day, we get around 200 tons. Demand has fallen by 50 per cent,” Thangaraj added.