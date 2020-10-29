Two air pollution monitoring stations go live in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday commissioned air quality monitoring stations established at 28 places across the State, including St Joseph College and Bharathidasan University premises, through video conference from Chennai. The systems installed will monitor air quality and share the data with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Though TNPCB installed the system in St Joseph College in January last, the inauguration was delayed.

The project is the brainchild of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who, in 2015, announced that air quality monitoring systems would be installed in 25 places. The current government has established it in about 28 locations. “It is a welcome initiative by the government. We are glad that they selected our college for setting up the facility. We are already conducting several initiatives to enhance the knowledge of our students about the environment. Since we are having the access to the air pollution data, we hope that it would further help our students to have better understanding of pollution levels and the need to protect our environment,” said Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, St Joseph College.

Sources said the stations can assess the quality of air in a five-kilometre radius. The centre at St Joseph College would give the pollution level in Chathiram bus stand and Rockfort. The systems will give real-time information of particulate (PM 2.5, 10) and other pollutants (Sulphur Dioxide, Ammonia, Carbon Monoxide, etc.,). The information would be displayed for the public at the entrance of the two institutions. “Officials should install some board in Tamil near display system. Then, the information would be more noticeable for the public,” said T Arivalagan, a resident.