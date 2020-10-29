STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

US Tamil diaspora keen on investing in Tamil Nadu: Lena Kannapan

American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association co-founder Lena Kannapan highlights how American Tamil diaspora can contribute to the growth of Tamil Nadu 

Published: 29th October 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil NRIs from 39 countries are excited to participate in this initiative.

Tamil NRIs from 39 countries are excited to participate in this initiative.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

Yaadhum Oorae Global Conclave initiative, the brainchild of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami which was launched in 2019, has paid dividends as investments have started trickling in from start-ups chosen by American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association (ATEA) which is acting as the US Desk for Tamil Nadu government’s Industries and Guidance agency by facilitating the interactions and collaboration with US businesses, start-ups and industries.

In an online interview with C Shivakumar, the American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association co-founder Lena Kannapan highlights how American Tamil diaspora can contribute to the growth of TN in the backdrop of 2nd edition of the three-day “Global Yaadhum Oorae Conclave” which will be inaugurated by the CM in Chennai on October 29.

Is there a reverse brain drain happening with more desi tamil entrepreneurs planning to set shop in Tamil Nadu?

Rather we see this more as an opportunity for Tamil entrepreneurs to leverage the talent and resources in Tamil Nadu along with the single window system offered by the GoTN under its Startup business policy. It’s a welcome opportunity for tier-1 and tier-2 cities as the US entrepreneurs are more inclined to set up operations or research/innovation centres  in their hometown back in India.

What is the reason behind the success of Yaadhum Oorae?

The concept of bringing all Tamil associations, Tamil schools, Tamil media, Tamil community service and Tamil business organizations under one umbrella was never attempted before. Tamil NRIs from 39 countries are excited to participate in this initiative.

How is ATEA contributing in helping the state boost its growth?

ATEA is acting as the US Desk for Tamil Nadu Govt’s Industries and Guidance agency by facilitating interactions and collaboration with US businesses, start-ups and industries from various sectors. It enables GoTN to sign MoUs with US companies to invest in Tamil Nadu over the coming years.

How keen are the Tamil diaspora in the US wanting to invest in TN?

‘Tamil diaspora is keen in investing in Tamil Nadu. They are willing to commit multiple years of investment in the State supported by their investors as long as they get continued support from the government or local authorities and make the environment easier.

Will the US election have any impact on investments?

We are looking forward for a better economy outcome and better business conditions post US election as distributed workforce and remote working continue post pandemic. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, recently said what the acceleration of digital transformation happened in the past two months is equivalent to two years as originally anticipated by fortune CEOs.

Similarly, Healthcare IT segment is moving at five times faster in terms of innovation, telehealth, care delivery and patient experience. Adoption of Robotic Process Automation by manufacturing industries and accelerated innovation in big data/IoT/cyber security will drive new cloud based platforms to emerge. All these are good signs for an impact on technology based investments in the State.

How do Tamils in the US perceive the investment scenario here? 

Tamil diaspora in the US recognizes the fact that TN is the leading State in India with top GDP growth and within top two States in various areas of industries. Also, Chennai is now known as the SaaS capital of India. Globally, there are 15,000 SaaS start-ups today contributing to $650 billion worth of market size. Several folks of Tamil diaspora today hold senior CxO level positions in many fortune 500, fortune 1,000 corporates and start-ups. Considering the best talent and resources in TN, US Tamil diaspora sees this as an opportunity to invest in manufacturing, agrotech, food, healthcare, fintech, SaaS applications and new AI like technology areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp