1.1 lakh houses to get piped water supply in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the scheme of providing piped water supply to 1.10 lakh houses in 1,143 remote villages in Salem district at a cost of Rs 118.46 crore. He launched it through video conference from the Secretariat on Wednesday.

An official release said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, as many as 5,71,683 houses in Salem district would be given piped water supply by 2022-23. Now, the first phase has been commenced by the Chief Minister.

Steps have been taken to provide piped water supply to 87,583 houses in 649 remote villages which fall under 321 village panchayats in Salem district during the current financial year. During the next financial year, it has been planned to provide piped water supply to 1.90 lakh houses in 1,779 remote villages.