Aavin patrons can apply for milk cards online

Soon, consumers can just log on to the website and apply for a milk card. The upgraded portal will soon be launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

Published: 30th October 2020 03:39 AM

File picture of people beelining outside an Aavin parlour in Chennai

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Getting an Aavin milk card would reduce the cost per litre by a substantial `5-6. But, it was not that easy till now. To rectify that shortcoming, the State-owned milk supplier has upgraded its website: https://aavinmilk.com/. Soon, consumers can just log on to the website and apply for a milk card. The upgraded portal will soon be launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

Now, all card-related services would be available online for both existing and new consumers spread across the State. “Users can choose products, pay online, and even upload their address proof documents sitting at home,” said a senior official. “Even old consumers who may have lost their subscription following a change of address can apply for fresh cards.” The move is likely to be a major relief for consumers who, earlier, had to run pillar to post to get their credentials changed till a few years ago.

The scrutiny process was stringent in the past as card holders get milk Rs 2-3 cheaper than the MRP. At retail outlets, vendors charge Rs 3 more than MRP citing low commissions paid by Aavin. In total, the price difference per litre can be up to RS 5-6.

Comments

