STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t let your guard down during festival season: Tamil Nadu Health Minister warns amid pandemic

As per Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s instructions, government is only doing RT-PCR, Vijayabaskar said.

Published: 30th October 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State recorded 2,652 Covid-19 positive cases and 35 deaths, taking the tally to 7,19,403 and toll to11,053 on Thursday. Chennai recorded  756 cases, Chengalpattu 148, Kancheepuram 89 and Tiruvallur 146 cases.

Speaking to reporters after the Stroke and Psoriasis Day event at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, “If everyone wears masks for 21 days we can create a situation of no positive cases.” The minister also requested people to be careful during the festival season.

After reports of some people approaching private scan centres, the minister said, “Such people need to be followed up for further management and they cannot depend only on CT scan findings as it is only an indicative of the infection. The Health Department will take action against private scan centres that do not inform about cases.” As per Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s instructions, government is only doing RT-PCR, Vijayabaskar said.

Plasma therapy
Vijayabaskar said, doctors from TN have said that plasma is effective only in mild Covid cases and the same has been conveyed to the Union Health Ministry. He also urged the ministry to take into consideration opinion of doctors from the State before framing guidelines on the use of plasma therapy.

Appointment of  Subbiah Shanmugam
On controversy over appointment of Dr Subbiah Shanmugam as a member of AIIMS, Vijayabaskar said, only the Union Government can take a decision on it and refused to comment on it.

Protection from rain
The government has instructed officials to make sure rainwater doesn’t enter hospitals. There were reports of rainwater entering Government Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Government Institute of Child Health. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Tamil Nadu Coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp