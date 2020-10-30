Eight hurt in bus mishap in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A private bus, which was carrying 60 from Palacode to a wedding function at Anchetti, turned turtle at a hairpin bend near Anchetti on Wednesday late night. While six persons escaped with minor injuries, two persons were injured severely.

A group of 60 people from Sottanahalli village in Dharmapuri district were heading to attend a wedding at Devandoddi village near Anchetti in a private bus when bus driver S Tirupati (35) lost the control of vehicle at Thirumudakku.

In the accident, 10 people got injured and have been receiving medical treatment at the government Denkanikottai hospital and Anchetti Upgraded Primary Health Centre. Apart from this, eight other persons were also injured and got admitted to the Krishnagiri District Government Headquarters Hospital (KDGHH) for treatment. Two of the eight persons got discharged after treatment.