GO for UG medical seats quota issued as Governor's nod delayed: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

RAMANATHAPURAM: The government order (GO) for 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in undergraduate (UG) medical courses was issued due to a delay in Governor giving his assent for the Bill, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

A day after issuing the GO, Palaniswami said, "Due to a delay in Governor giving his assent for the legislation, a GO has been issued. Steps are being taken to implement the GO in this academic year." Social justice must be protected and medical education should be accessible to poor students, he added.

"The decision was made respecting the feelings of government school students who generally hail from rural and poor economic background. I am a government school student myself. The reservation has been introduced to help those students realise their dream of becoming doctors," he further told.

The CM, in the presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar addressed mediapersons after paying floral tributes on the occasion of birth and death anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon village here.

Opposition Leader and DMK President MK Stalin, who also paid tributes at the memorial, told journalists that the State government should have issued the GO much earlier. The government should implement it without any legal hassle, he stressed.