STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T raid: Rs 150-crore worth investment unearthed in statewide search in Tamil Nadu

The searches follow a tip-off that fees collected from students were not fully accounted for in the regular books of accounts.

Published: 30th October 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Office

Income Tax Office (Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On the second day of the statewide searches, including a DMK functionary’s house in Coimbatore, I-T officials identified documents related to investments to the tune of around Rs 150 crore and seized Rs 5 crore cash.

A statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday said that the searches are being carried out at educational institutions and their associates, including the premises of a civil contractor in Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai, and Namakkal.

The searches follow a tip-off that fees collected from students were not fully accounted for in the regular books of accounts. “Evidence found during the search reveals that the allegations regarding suppression of fees received are true and the unaccounted receipts are siphoned off to the personal accounts of the trustees, which, in turn, are invested in real estate through a company.

The other shareholders of the company — an architect from Tirupur and a textile businessman — were also covered in the search. Electronic devices seized are being examined,” the release said. In the case of civil contractors from Namakkal, inflation of expenditure by booking bogus expenses under labour charges, material purchase, etc, were found. 

“The search has led to the identification of unaccounted investments and on-money payments to the tune of Rs 150 crore. Besides, a sum of Rs 5 crore has been seized. Some lockers are yet to be opened. So, the final figure is expected to be higher at the end of these searches,” the release added. On Thursday, sleuths continued their search at a private engineering college at Vaikalmedu in Erode district. They also searched a house of the institution’s trustee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT raid Tamil Nadu IT raid Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp