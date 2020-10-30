Yaadhum Oorae global conclave gets going

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in association with Guidance, launched the Yaadhum Oorae global conclave on Thursday.

It aims at creating an experience for global Tamil fraternity to get together on one platform to have online interactive sessions on a regular basis and discuss the challenges and opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who inaugurated the event, said, “After successful interactions with foreign investors last year, we have signed 41 MoUs attracting investments to the tune of `8,335 crore, creating 35,000 jobs. This is also an effort towards reviving economy.” During the pandemic, Tamil Nadu signed 55 new pacts for investments worth `40,719 crore, creating nearly 75,000 jobs.

The Global Investors Meet (GIM), policy reforms and single window applications are supporting the State now, Palaniswami said. Of the 98 MOUs signed during GIM -1, a total of 72 are in various stages of implementation. Of the 304 pacts signed during GIM-2, as many as 81 are being implemented.