4 held for abducting 12-year-old boy; hunt on to arrest two others

According to police, the suspects have been identified as Manika Pandiyan, Saravanan, Thirupathi and Sathish and the victim has been identified as Muthaiya

Published: 31st October 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A day after a six-member gang abducted the 12-year-old grandson of a hotelier, police arrested four of them on Friday. In a filmy style, the police chased the abductors for almost of 2-3 km. The abductors were arrested when they tried to flee from Vayalur area after abandoning the boy in the car. While the search is underway for the other two suspects.

Later, the abductors demanded `6 crore from the victim’s parents, according to the police complaint by the parents.

“Following the complaint, we used the CCTV footage available in the area and alerted all the police to track the vehicle which was used for kidnapping. Based on it, we found the car moving around the Vayalur road and a team of police chased it on a two-wheeler. However, seeing the police chasing them, the suspects stopped the car and attempted to flee from the car leaving the victim inside. Later we managed to arrest the suspects, said an investigating officer.

Police said that the hunt is on to arrest to two other suspects -- Prakash and Selvakumar.  “The suspects before abducting had been tracking the boy for several days. Investigation revealed that they used a fake vehicle registration number. Further investigation is underway,” said the police.

Comments

