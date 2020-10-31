STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Better to reconsider Dr Shanmugam Subbiah’s nomination: Minister Kadambur C Raju

The minister said that the board, which functions under the aegis of the Central government, might not have known about the allegations.

Published: 31st October 2020 02:41 AM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: “It is better to reconsider Dr Shanmugam Subbiah’s nomination as a member of the board at AIIMS, Madurai, if the allegations levelled against him are found true,” said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju on Friday.

The minister said that the board, which functions under the aegis of the Central government, might not have known about the allegations. Subbiah, who is also the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, landed in a controversy after a CCTV footage showed him urinating in front of an elderly woman's house, who is also his neighbour.

A complaint was lodged against him after the incident however, it was later withdrawn. The minister, said that it is only the AIADMK and the DMK that remains in mainstream politics in the State, and that no national parties could ever stand strong here. 

