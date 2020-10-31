DMK leader R Krishnan suffers chest pain, I-T raid comes to end

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The I-T Department officials concluded a three-day search operation at the house of DMK Coimbatore (west district) in-charge R Krishnan after he suffered chest pain on Friday. Krishnan came under the scrutiny on suspicion of his alleged links with an Erode-based group running various educational institutions.

On Friday, even as an eight-member I-T team was questioning the DMK functionary for the third consecutive day, Krishnan suffered sudden chest pain and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. A senior DMK functionary said that doctors advised him to undergo treatment for two days. As the information about Krishnan’s hospitalisation spread, hundreds of DMK cadre gathered in front of the hospital.

Following this, I-T officials said they have put a closure to the search operation in Coimbatore and refused to comment further. It may be noted that on Wednesday morning, several teams initiated search operations at 22 premises (in Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Namakkal, and Chennai) belonging to the educational group and its associates.

Officials said that the group allegedly manipulated I-T returns and suppressed facts about its investments and fee collected from students. The operation led to the detection of alleged tax evasion worth about Rs 150 crore apart from the seizure of Rs 5 crore in cash, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said.