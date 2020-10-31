STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Tamil Nadu, it’s band baaja baraat for donkeys to please rain god...

Residents of Semmipalayam panchayat in Palladam conducted a wedding between two donkeys on Friday morning in an attempt to please the rain god.

Published: 31st October 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers seen conducting marriage rituals for the pair in Tirupur | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Residents of Semmipalayam panchayat in Palladam conducted a wedding between two donkeys on Friday morning in an attempt to please the rain god. Both the animals were decorated with flowers for the event held in front of the Aathivinayagar Temple in  Samikavundampalayam.

Speaking to TNIE, Semmipalayam panchayat president P Sheela said, “There are more than 15,000 residents in the panchayat. The decision was taken by elders in the village as the region did not receive sufficient rain for the last several months. Farmers were affected due to lack of rains.”

Semmipalayam panchayat (working committee) chairman M Puniyamoorthy said, “The entire village was parched. So, we consulted elders who suggested the conduct of a wedding between two donkeys.

They said such an event was held 32 years ago, after which the region witnessed good rains.” Puniyamoorthy said that the villagers made financial contributions to the wedding. “Within two days, we collected Rs 35,000. We hired the donkeys from Sutharpalayam for Rs 7,000 per day.  Priests were also invited to the event, which attracted people from nearby villages.

A grand feast was organised and around 400 participants were served food,” he said. Puniyamoorthy said though it is considered superstition, they had no other options in hand to consider.

