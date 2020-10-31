LG Guv Kiran Bedi has sent 10 corruption complaints against me to CBI: Puducherry CM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday alleged that the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has given 10 complaints of corruption against him to CBI.

During a function at the PCC office here to mark the death anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabai Patel, Narayanasamy said that he was not afraid of the CBI and ready to go to prison and make all sacrifices for the people of the UT.

Bedi is the main opposition party in the UT. The opposition parties should never question the stalling of the welfare and developmental schemes. It is the duty of the opposition parties to point out the lapses on the part of the government, the CM said, adding that DMK president Stalin is doing this properly in Tamilnadu.

The government managed to tide over several hindrances from the LG and implemented some developmental schemes, Narayanasamy said while listing out a few schemes.

He said the free breakfast scheme for school children in the name of Kalainger Karunanidhi will be started on November 12.