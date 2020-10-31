Madras HC seeks Indian Red Cross Society’s reply in funds misappropriation case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Indian Red Cross Society to respond to a plea alleging misappropriation of funds in its Tamil Nadu unit.

Admitting the plea, a division bench directed the society to file its response by December 3 based on the plea filed by Shankar Naganathan, honorary vice-president of the society’s Tamil Nadu branch.

The petitioner also impleaded the CBI to investigate the financial frauds committed by some of the members of the organisation. He stated that financial audit in the society has not been conducted from 2012 and criminal cases have been registered against senior members of the organisation.

The petitioner wanted the court to pass an interim order restraining the managing committee from conducting any meeting, approving any budgetary proposals or taking any policy decisions pending disposal of the plea.