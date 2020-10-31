STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court directs gas firms to pull up erring delivery boys

A two-member bench gave the direction on a plea moved by M Logarangan seeking action against delivery boys.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed public sector gas companies to conduct surprise inspections to verify allegations of excess charging by delivery boys and file a action report.

According to the petitioner, the boys collect extra money ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 100. The gas companies, in their submission through counsel, said that when a contract is entered with a gas agency, several guidelines are put forth for properly delivering the cylinder to the consumer.

Also, action is being taken by penalizing the gas agencies whenever such complaints arise from consumers. Not convinced with the submissions, the Bench directed the companies to conduct inspections and keep a check on the boys.

