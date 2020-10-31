Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi suspends police recruitment fitness test

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has ordered the suspension of the fitness test for recruitment of police constables scheduled to be held from November 4, citing complaints with regard to the proposed new process.

The Lt Governor, in a note to Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, stated that complaints have been received on the proposed change from digital/biometric process of conduct of ground test to manual mode of the test.

There have also been complaints on conduct of physical standards test/physical endurance test in outlying regions where swimming pools and 400m tracks are not available.

The Lt Governor said that after examining the file proposing to amend the selection procedure for police constables carefully, it was not approved. Bedi maintained that the recruitment process should be fair and strictly in accordance with the approved and declared rules and approved standard orders issued by the government. Otherwise it will lead to a lawsuit, she observed.

