Set intra-party issues right, focus on 2021 poll victory, DMK cadre told

Party president MK Stalin has conducted consultative meetings with functionaries from town panchayats to district units between October 21 and 28.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:05 AM

DMK flag

For representational purposes

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaving little room for chances, the DMK has initiated micro-management steps internally to face the 2021 Assembly polls, which is crucial for the party as it has been out of power in the State for almost a decade now. Party president MK Stalin has conducted consultative meetings with functionaries from town panchayats to district units between October 21 and 28.

He has also held discussions with functionaries from 210 of the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State.  
Party sources privy to the meeting said one of the points Stalin stressed was that postings in the party should be shared by all communities without any disparity.

In most of the district units, party posts are mostly shared by members of the dominant communities in the region. Stalin is said to have urged the district-level functionaries to ensure that this does not remain the case. He is also learnt to have instructed the functionaries that members from non-dominant communities, who are loyal to the party, be given prestigious posts as tickets to contest elections are given to mostly members from dominant communities.  

Besides, Stalin has assured that the post of district in-charges of newly carved out party units would be given to persons belonging to communities that are not adequately represented in the party. More district units would be created in the party, he had said. Stalin is also said to have discussed the seats which the party lost the previous elections and the reasons behind it.

He had told the district functionaries that the party’s victory prospects alone should be considered while selecting candidates for the elections. The functionaries were also informed that the party high command would focus more on the seats the party lost in the previous elections.  

The functionaries have also been told to collect details on issues the government has failed, specific to each  constituency, and include them as a promise in the DMK’s election manifesto. The party has also scheduled a series of public meetings across the State under the banner ‘Tamilagam Meetpom’ through  video-conference.

