Tamil Nadu Opposition parties hail Governor’s assent to Bill as people’s victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties have welcomed the assent given by Governor Banwarilal Purohit to the Bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in UG medical course admission.

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday thanked the Governor in a statement, saying the protest conducted by his party and requests put forth by judges of the Madras High Court had led to the Governor changing his mind. PMK founder S Ramadoss welcomed the Governor’s decision saying it was a victory for the people of the State. He also urged the government to quickly begin the admission.

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said it was the victory of the people of Tamil Nadu. He added that the State government should take steps to implement 50 per cent reservation for OBC candidates in medical admission under the All India Quota.

TNCC president KS Alagiri welcomed the Governor’s assent despite it being delayed. BJP State unit president L Murugan also welcomed the decision. Former union minister and TMC president GK Vasan termed the decision a victory for government school students.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the decision has been delayed a lot and that it’s of no use. He also said the union government will immediately take a policy decision for providing 50 per cent reservation to OBC students if the State government refused to provide 15 per cent medical seats to All India Quota.