STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Opposition parties hail Governor’s assent to Bill as people’s victory

TNCC president KS Alagiri welcomed the Governor’s assent despite it being delayed. BJP State unit president L Murugan also welcomed the decision.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan on Friday to thank him for giving his assent to the reservation Bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties have welcomed the assent given by Governor Banwarilal Purohit to the Bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in UG medical course admission.  

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday thanked the Governor in a statement, saying the protest conducted by his party and requests put forth by judges of the Madras High Court had led to the Governor changing his mind. PMK founder S Ramadoss welcomed the Governor’s decision saying it was a victory for the people of the State. He also urged the government to quickly begin the admission.  

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said it was the victory of the people of Tamil Nadu. He added that the State government should take steps to implement 50 per cent reservation for OBC candidates in medical admission under the All India Quota.  

TNCC president KS Alagiri welcomed the Governor’s assent despite it being delayed. BJP State unit president L Murugan also welcomed the decision.  Former union minister and TMC president GK Vasan termed the decision a victory for government school students. 

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the decision has been delayed a lot and that it’s of no use. He also said the union government will immediately take a policy decision for providing 50 per cent reservation to OBC students if the State government refused to provide 15 per cent medical seats to All India Quota.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Tamil Nadu Medical school reservation bill
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp