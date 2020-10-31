STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu woman forced to prostrate before villagers for eloping with her lover 

In her petition, the woman, a resident of Pochampalli, said that the elders had also warned her of excommunication if her lover failed to give them a ‘fine’ of Rs 5 lakh. 

Published: 31st October 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 02:57 AM

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Claiming that she was forced to prostrate before hundreds of villagers for eloping with her lover, a 24-year-old woman submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar on Friday. In her petition, the woman, a resident of Pochampalli, said that the elders had also warned her of excommunication if her lover failed to give them a ‘fine’ of Rs 5 lakh. 

Sources said that the mother to a one-year-old child had walked out on her husband and eloped with a 35-year-old man, working in a lumber mill in Bengaluru, earlier this year. Though the family members of the woman filed a missing complaint with Nagarasampatti police initially, they withdrew it after the police brought the duo back from Bengaluru.

However, the elders of the village, allegedly at the behest of the woman’s parents, organised a kangaroo court on a temple premises in the locality and asked the woman to prostrate before hundreds of villagers. This apart, they also slapped a ‘fine’ of Rs 5 lakh on the lover for spoiling the reputation of the village.

When contacted, Kallavi police officials told TNIE that requesting the officials to drop the complaint is not unusual as it would affect all the parties involved. 

Police said that a CSR has been registered and all those who are involved in the incident are being investigated. “It is too early for an FIR. Only after a comprehensive inquiry action will be taken,” they added.

