VCK, CPM urge Tamil Nadu government to ban BJP’s Vel Yatra

The VCK and the CPM have demanded a ban on the BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’ proposed to be conducted from November 6 as it might create communal unrest.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The VCK and the CPM have demanded a ban on the BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’ proposed to be conducted from November 6 as it might create communal unrest.

On Friday, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan submitted a petition to DGP J K Tripathy requesting him not give permission for the yatra. “The BJP is trying to instigate violence and flare up communal tension through the yatra. Therefore, permission should not be given for the event,” he told reporters. 

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, in a statement, said the proposed yatra is aimed at creating communal riots ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.  “Similar rallies conducted in the past have proven that the party’s only intention is to create fake communal incidents.

The yatra might incite violence and also lead to spread of Covid,” Balakrishnan said. The proposed ‘Vel Yatra’ will commence on November 6 and end on December 6 .Speaking to reporters in Puducherry on Thursday night after meeting CM V Narayanasamy, Thirumavalavan told reporters that there is conspiracy behind the BJP planning to end the yatra on December 6, which is BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary and Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

(With inputs from Puducherry)

