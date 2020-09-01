ED attaches property of TN businessman worth Rs 20.65 crore in bank fraud case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate has attached six immovable Properties totaling to Rs 20.65 crores of S Galeel Rahman, owner of Nafisa Overseas, and Safa leathers located in different places of Tamil Nadu under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case.

The attached immovable assets are in the form of a factory building along with land measuring 2.92 acres at Konamedu Industrial Estate, Vaniyambadi, a residential flat in Chennai, and plots in Vellore, according to a statement on Tuesday from the directorate.

The investigations under the provisions of PMLA were initiated based on FIR registered by CBI, ACB, Chennai against the then Assistant general manager of Indian Bank, Guindy Branch, Tomy G Poovattil and Rahman and others for defrauding Indian Bank, Guindy Branch, Chennai under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The investigation revealed that during 2012-2014, Poovattil, the then AGM/BM of the Guindy Branch of Indian Bank had conspired with accused Rahman, one Sirajuddin, and others to cheat the Indian Bank by fraudulently sanctioning overdraft and credit facilities to various entities. Rahman managed to avail loan on the basis of fabricated documents in the name of his firms Nafisa Overseas and Safa Leathers. He had forged the documents to inflate the properties which were placed as collateral security. Over a period, these credit facilities became non-performing assets including accrued

interest totaling to the tune of Rs 23.46 crore as on date of filing of the FIR, the release added.

It was found during investigations that these loan proceeds were laundered among a number of bank accounts maintained by the accused, his family members, and associates. The investigation also revealed that the accused has made a maze of transactions to project the fraudulent transactions as proceeds of genuine trade-based transactions for availing further loans from the Bank. The sanctioned amounts were diverted and siphoned off. Provisional Attachment Order has now been issued attaching these immovable six assets totaling to Rs 20.65 crores, the release stated.