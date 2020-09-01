H Raja questions Sellur Raju’s comments on BJP

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Responding to Minister Sellur K Raju’s comment that BJP was just a kid in Tamil Nadu politics, BJP National Secretary H Raja said such a comment raises doubts on AIADMK’s continuance in alliance with BJP in 2021 Assembly polls.

Raju had said that national parties could only have a piggyback ride on Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu. Addressing the media persons on Monday, Raja said Ministers Sellur K Raju and D Jayakumar have been crossing the alliance ethics.

Raja was in Madurai for a meeting with BJP cadre. He has been tasked with poll duties for the constituencies in Madurai and Tiruchy. He said BJP has planned to attract the votes of those who benefitted from Union government schemes.