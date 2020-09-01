Man alleges illegal detention of son

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court issued a notice to prison authorities on a petition filed by a man seeking compensation for illegal detention of his son in prison for nine months despite his acquittal.

The petitioner, K Rathinam of Theni, submitted that his son Chokkar was initially convicted in a 2011 murder case. However, he was acquitted by the High Court Bench in October 2019.

Rathinam claimed that despite the acquittal, Chokkar was kept in prison for nine months and only released in July 2020. Stating that his son went through severe mental agony during that time, Rathinam prayed the court to direct the authorities to pay compensation to his son. Justice R Pongiappan, who heard the plea, issued the notice to prison authorities and granted time till September 22 to file a counter-affidavit.